CAMS, trading at a premium in the gray market: #Teji for the IPO

CAMS is seeing strong demand in the grey market ahead of its IPO. Grey market premium has been in the range of Rs 375-400 per share, we expect #Teji in stock, post listing. The public issue will open on 21st September at a price band of Rs 1,229-1,230 per share & will close on 23rd September.

BFSI likely to increase ad spend on IPL #Teji for the sector

The BFSI space is likely to increase its ad spends during IPL 2020. The industry estimates around 30-40% hike in their ad spending. The trend indicates #Teji as the industry is looking to put the disappointing year behind it.

Insurance aggregator Policybazaar is also looking to increase its ad spends on IPL. The company is likely to increase its ad spend by more than 50% as compared to last year.

Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval: #Teji for investors

Zydus Cadila received USFDA approval to market Potassium Chloride extended-release tablets. It is useful for the treatment of low amounts of potassium in the blood.

The stock should see #Teji as the USFDA approved to market the drug in the strengths of 10 mEq (750 mg) and 20 mEq (1,500 mg). Zydus will manufacture it at the company's manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.