Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on October 20, 2020

L&T slated to bag Rs 24,958 crore order for the bullet train project

Larsen & Toubro is close to bagging its largest order ever as it has emerged the lowest bidder to construct a significant part of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

L&T beat two consortia-- Tata Projects - J Kumar Infraprojects - NCC, and Afcons Infrastructure - Ircon International - JMC Projects India.

This mega project will be a shot in the arm for the engineering major L&T, which witnessed a 40% decline in order wins in the first quarter of 2020-21.

M&M announces to raise production of Thar SUV on high bookings

Mahindra and Mahindra on Monday announced increasing production of its all-new Thar SUV substantially after its bookings crossed 15,000 units since the launch of the vehicle.

The company in a release said a majority (57 per cent) of the buyers of Thar is the first-time car customers.

The latest version of Thar has received over 65,000 enquiries as well.

Wipro wins five-year contract with Europe’s third-largest producer of clean electricity

After announcing the acquisition of Eximius Design on the eve of its second-quarter earnings, Wipro now has a new deal in the bag. The Indian IT services giant announced a five-year deal with Europe’s third-largest producer of clean energy - Fortum.

In its deal with Fortrum, Wipro will be helping it upgrade its application management system and the integration and management of its service.