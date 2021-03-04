Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 4, 2021

Getting EV ready:

Tata Motors is fast building up its base for electric vehicles with new launches. They are also putting up a strong charging infrastructure in place.

The company is going to launch its all-electric SUV, Jaguar I-Pace, later this month. It has also set up charging infrastructure across 22 retail outlets in the country. These outlets, spread across 19 cities, also have complete infrastructure in place for sales and after-sales support.

Electric space is going to be the new battleground for automakers. And, charging infrastructure is going to be crucial to their fortunes. The competition is going to be stiff as a lot of foreign multinationals are also eyeing their spot in the market.

Such initiatives will help Tata Motors to stay ahead of the curve. The company has over 35 EV chargers installed across the country and more are underway.