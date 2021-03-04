Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 4, 2021

Getting EV ready:
Tata Motors is fast building up its base for electric vehicles with new launches. They are also putting up a strong charging infrastructure in place.
The company is going to launch its all-electric SUV, Jaguar I-Pace, later this month. It has also set up charging infrastructure across 22 retail outlets in the country. These outlets, spread across 19 cities, also have complete infrastructure in place for sales and after-sales support.
Electric space is going to be the new battleground for automakers. And, charging infrastructure is going to be crucial to their fortunes. The competition is going to be stiff as a lot of foreign multinationals are also eyeing their spot in the market.
Such initiatives will help Tata Motors to stay ahead of the curve. The company has over 35 EV chargers installed across the country and more are underway.
Waiting for appraisal?
Indian Inc is expected to see an average salary hike of 7.9% in FY21 which will be higher than the 6.9% increase last year. A survey by Corn Ferry suggests that ~78% of organizations are planning to raise salary in 2021 against 69% in 2020. Corn Ferry is a global organizational consultancy firm. A total of 650 organizations participated in this survey.
The survey also suggests that Life Sciences, Consumer goods, Chemical goods and IT sectors are likely to receive the highest increment this year.
Machine Learning, Artificial intelligence, Data science, Digital marketing, and Cyber securities are some of the skills that are high in demand as per the survey.
NBFCs demand parity with banks:
The NBFCs, seeking an equal treatment like their banking counterparts, have written to RBI for full access to the CRILC database.
CRILC stands for Central Repository of Information on Large Credits. It is a borrower supervisory database that keeps records of loans of Rs 5 crore and above. Banks have complete access to this data. But, non-banking lenders are deprived of access to it.
Information obtained through CRILC can strengthen their credit appraisal process and enforce greater credit discipline among borrowers. It will also help them in identifying early stress warnings and deploy defensive mechanisms.
NBFCs have emerged as a crucial link to provide credit access to the last mile borrowers. Over the years, they have emerged as a systemically important sector. Hence, they need to have a robust underwriting system in place. And, access to CRILC can strengthen that process by a few notches.
