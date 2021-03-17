Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 17, 2021

Preventing bank frauds:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Parliament that the RBI is taking measures to strengthen its regulatory capacity. She also expressed hope that it will ensure RBI's capacity to deal with the financial crisis in the future.

She informed that RBI is preparing itself to deal with any unforeseen scenarios. And, the government is also engaging with RBI in this process.

India has seen several financial crises in recent times. It has exposed the loopholes in the financial system. Smaller investors have lost their savings due to fraudulent activities and they need to be protected.

In this context, RBI needs to stay ahead in its game. It will have to keep filling the loopholes to prevent fraudsters from taking undue advantage of the system.