Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 27, 2021

Scrappage policy finally coming up?

As per a few emerging reports, the government is all set to introduce the vehicle scrappage policy. It has been under consideration for a long time. But now, it appears that the way is finally clear for it.

The policy is likely to be announced in the budget. It will focus on taking the old vehicles off the road and reduce vehicular pollution.

The scrappage policy will encourage vehicle owners to discard their older vehicles. The government is also likely to increase the green tax on private transport vehicles, older than eight years. Apart from that, all the government vehicles that are more than 15 years old could be taken off the roads.

This policy is awaited for a long time. Higher taxes and compulsory scrappage of old vehicles will result in massive demand for new vehicles. The policy is yet to get official confirmation. But, if implemented, it could be a major #Teji for the auto sector.



