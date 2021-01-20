Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 20, 2021

An unwanted roadblock :

Crude prices had rebound sharply from the pandemic lows and now they are near to pre-covid levels. Now, they are set to rise further with Saudi Arabia announcing an output cut.

Saudi, the largest member of OPEC, will take voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day in February and March. India is the third-biggest oil importer country. Hence, this decision will have a direct negative impact on us.

Saudi's decision will further increase the cost of petrol-diesel. It will directly impact the common men in India. Fuel prices were off the roof even when crude prices were at the bottom. This was due to the extra surcharges levied by the government to make up for the loss of revenue.

Fuel prices continue to make new highs every day and we don't see the government reducing the taxes. Now, with global crude prices touching pre-covid levels, fuel cost would rise further in the coming months.