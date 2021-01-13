Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 13, 2021

Nifty reduces RIL's weightage :

HDFC Bank has replaced Reliance Industries to become the highest weighted stock on the bourses.

RIL’s weightage on Nifty50 slipped to a low of 9.82% while that of HDFC Bank has gone up to 10.15%. In its prime, RIL's weightage was as high as 15%.

Infosys holds the third position with a weightage of 8.61% on the index. It is followed by HDFC Ltd and ICICI Bank with 7.86% and 6.02% weightage respectively.

RIL has lost its steam off late citing the legal tussle with Amazon over the future retail deal. It has thrown a spanner in RIL's ambitions of turning itself from an oil and gas conglomerate to a telecom and retail giant. Now, RIL will need to deliver on this front for further re-rating.