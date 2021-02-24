Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 24, 2021

Media & Entertainment sector stages a recovery :

A CRISIL report suggests that the Indian media and entertainment (M&E) sector is likely to see a strong 27% growth in revenue in FY22. The sector contracted by 26% this fiscal due to the pandemic.

The report noted that the TV segment has recovered fully. It had a minimal impact of the pandemic as people remained indoors. The print, on the other hand, is recovering at a much slower pace. It is expected to rebound fully only by the end of FY23.

It also highlighted that digital integration is happening at a fast pace. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, online gaming, e-commerce, e-learning, e-papers, and online news platforms.

The M & E industry is heavily dependent on advertising to generate revenues. Hence, its growth is entirely dependent on how companies are planning their advertising expenses.

Ad revenue for television has now recovered. The arrival of new content and sports events has vastly helped it. The companies are also feeling confident as demand is returning.

The trend also suggests that digital platforms are emerging as the preferred platforms for advertisers while space is shrinking rapidly for print media.