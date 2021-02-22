Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 22, 2021

Exit of ‘bully’ China :

With aggressive China taking a back seat, the Indian government has now started to clear their pending FDI proposals. As an Economic Times report suggests, India is now giving clearance to Chinese proposals on a case-to-case basis.

With this, the government is ending the freeze after nine months. During this time we saw India restricting Chinese entry in several ways. The government banned Chinese apps like Tiktok. It also banned Chinese companies from participating in its 5G program. The government had also increased import duty on Chinese solar equipment to electrical goods.

End of the border issue is a win-win situation for both countries. It shows India's potential as a market that China cannot ignore.

As for India, China has been a major investor in its startup ecosystem. It has been instrumental in developing the entrepreneurial culture and boosting employment opportunities. Also, clearing Chinese proposals is very logical in our opinion as India needs to attract as much FDI as it can to spur growth.