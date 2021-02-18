Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 18, 2021

Foodgrain production scales up :

The country is likely to achieve an all-time high foodgrains production of over 297 mn tn in 2020-21. This is the fifth consecutive year of record production, as per the government’s second advance estimate.

Estimated numbers are short of the target of 301 million ton production for 2020-21. However, there will be three more estimates left. And, the agriculture ministry is hopeful to meet the target before that.

India has recently achieved self-sufficiency in pulses. Its current agricultural policy is focused on raising oilseed's output. That will be a key parameter that the officials will be tracking once the final figures are out.

Current estimate suggests that India is likely to cross 34 mn tn of oilseed production this year. It will be higher than last year’s estimate of 33.4 million tonnes of production.