Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 16, 2021

Renewable sector seeks fresh investment :

If all goes well, India could see investments in the renewable sector rising to $500 billion by 2030. It is crucial if the country wants to achieve its target of installing 450 gigawatts (GW) of capacity.

A report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) highlighted that a huge global capital pool is mobilizing to invest in renewable energy and grid projects in India. There are notable tailwinds that could make the decision easy for investors. It is likely to be helped by record-low solar power tariffs and lower cost of solar modules.

The report further elaborates the investment requirements in detail. As per the report, India would require an investment of USD 500 bn to create the 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity.

Out of this, $300 billion would be required for wind and solar infrastructure. Further $50 billion could be invested in gas-peakers, hydro, and batteries. And, $150 billion on expanding and modernizing transmission and distribution.