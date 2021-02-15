Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on February 15, 2021

Infra push on a full swing :

In a major shift to its material usage policy, the government has done away with restrictions on the use of steel in highway construction.

Earlier, contractors were allowed to use steel produced by primary producers only.

Now, the Road Transport Ministry has removed all such restrictions. All steel – whether produced from ore, billets, pellets or melting of scrap - would be allowed for National Highway construction. However, the steel needs to meet quality parameters.

Steel prices have remained elevated off late, leading to af shortage of the material. Considering this, the new policy will hit two birds with one stone. It will allow road contractors to source cheaper steel. It will eventually lead to supply improvement and increase the speed of work.

It will also help to reduce the overall project cost to a great extent. On the downside though, it will be very difficult to track the quality of steel being used. The government will need to ensure that safety checks and procedures are properly followed.