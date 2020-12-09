Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on December 9, 2020

Shopping spree continues for FIIs:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Indian equities worth more than $8 billion in November. Banking, FMCG, pharma, and auto stocks were the top picks as 50% of the inflow went to these sectors.

Foreign portfolio investors also pumped in a whopping $8,132 million in Indian equities in November. Banking & Financial ($3,914 million), FMCG ($951 million), and Pharma ($681 million) were the hot picks among the FPIs as well.

Surplus global liquidity due to low-interest rates have driven the capital flows into emerging markets (EMs), including India. Economic recovery, vaccine hopes, and recent adjustment in the MSCI Index have also made a huge impact.

We believe that foreign fund flow will continue to remain strong in FY21 as well. However, the momentum could slow down from the current levels.