Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on December 18, 2020

What to expect in FY2021? :

Kotak Institutional equities in its report have estimated strong

strong rebound in the Indian economy. It expects a 9.3% growth in real GDP by the next financial year. The report pegs the economic contraction at (-8.6%) in the current financial year. They are also expecting retail inflation to cool off to 4.7% versus 6.4% in FY2021.

The net profits of the Nifty-50 Index are likely to see a growth of 28% and 19% in FY22 and FY23. The report has further quoted that most Nifty-50 stocks are trading at peak or near-peak multiples after the recent bull run. Hence, the scope for a further uptick in the market remains limited in FY2021.

The assumption of strong GDP growth is based on no resurgence in Covid-19 cases and the gradual rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine. The RBI will continue to remain at the central stage. A lot will depend on how it handles the liquidity situation in the market. If the central bank decides to reduce the liquidity, we might see the upcycle coming to an abrupt end.