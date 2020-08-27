Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 27th, 2020

#Mandi: Telecom subscriber base falls to 116.3 crore in May

Telecom consumer base in the country dipped to around 116.36 crore in May. However, the service providers were able to narrow the loss of subscriber base to 57.6 lakh as compared to the previous month.

according to data released by the sector regulator TRAI on Wednesday. The telecom subscriber base was 116.94 crore in April, declined by 85.3 lakh in April.

#Mandi: GST council scheduled to meet on August 27:

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is set to meet on August 27. The council would try to reach a consensus on compensation to states. The meeting will focus on the issue of market borrowing to solve the compensation problem.

The council could also look to rationalize GST rates, cover more items under the compensation cess or increase the compensation cess to clear the compensation issues with the states.

#Mandi: Alibaba mulling to put India investments on hold

Alibaba, which has funded several start-ups in India, is likely to hold its investments in India for at least six months, according to the sources.

However, the company is unlikely to reduce its current stakes or exit investments. Alibaba Capital Partners and Ant Group have invested more than $2 billion in Indian companies since 2015 and participated in funding rounds of at least another $1.8 billion, according to data from PitchBook, which tracks private market financing.