Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 26th, 2020

#Teji- Finance Ministry mulls GST rate revision for two-wheelers:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted that the GST council could take up a rate revision for two-wheelers.

"Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so merit a GST rate revision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at CII event.

#Teji: Govt may look at the second stimulus package:

The government is likely to announce the second set of fiscal stimulus measures once the COVID-19 infections abate, Union Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan said.

It has also observed that 40% of recent cash transfers directly into the beneficiaries' accounts have been saved and not spent. The first stimulus package had largely focused on boosting the supply side while demand-side measures were largely missing.

#Teji: Indian monsoon 24% above average in August

Monsoon rains, which picked up pace in August, are likely to be heavy for the rest of the month, according to IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, that quantity of rains has been excellent and very well distributed across the country this year. It will benefit summer crops such as rice, corn and cotton.