Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 25th, 2020

#Teji- Bharti Mittal in favor of tariff hike:

Bharti Airtel founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal hinted at an increase in mobile services rates. He stated that the average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to cross Rs 200 in the next six months.

He further said that 16 GB data consumption a month for Rs 160 is not sustainable and consumers may have to be prepared to pay a lot more. We are not wanting USD 50-60 like the US or Europe but certainly USD 2 for 16 GB a month is not sustainable," Mittal said at an event.

#Mandi- Compensation cess likely on Tobacco products:

GST Council is mulling to increase compensation cess on all tobacco products which is expected to raise an additional Rs 49,740 crore as tax revenue.

This increased revenue could significantly contribute to the soaring need for compensation by different states during the pandemic and to disburse the dues already owed by the Centre.