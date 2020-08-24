Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 24, 2020

#Teji- SBI Life, Div's Labs to enter Nifty 50

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to include SBI Life and Divi's labs in Nifty 50. It will remove Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment from the benchmark index.

SBI Life would be the second insurance company to enter into Nifty50

after HDFC Life. The changes will be effective from September 25.