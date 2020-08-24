Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 24, 2020

#Teji- SBI Life, Div's Labs to enter Nifty 50
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to include SBI Life and Divi's labs in Nifty 50. It will remove Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment from the benchmark index.
SBI Life would be the second insurance company to enter into Nifty50
after HDFC Life. The changes will be effective from September 25.
#Teji- RBI governor in favor of keeping the arsenal dry
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das favored keeping the repo rate despite having enough headroom for further monetary policy action, as per the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet.
"I also feel that we should wait for some more time for the cumulative 250 basis points reduction in policy rate since February 2019 to seep into the financial system and further reduce interest rates and spreads," He added further.
#Mandi- US jobless claims jump back above 1 million
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines as many employers continue slashing jobs.
It indicates that more than five months after the viral outbreak, the economy is still weak. Jobless claims had fallen last week below 1 million for the first time since March to 9,71,000. A rising number of people who have lost jobs say they consider their loss to be permanent.
