Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 17th, 2020

RBI approves Rs 57,128 crore dividend to government:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) central board has approved the transfer of Rs 57,128 crore in surplus as dividend to the government for the accounting year 2019-20. The Board also decided to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5%.

Last year the RBI’s board approved a record payment of Rs 1.76 trillion to the government, which included ₹1.23 trillion as dividend and Rs 52,640 crore from its surplus capital.

The government may not need to infuse fresh capital in PSU banks this fiscal

The RBI under one-time loan restructuring has reduced additional fund requirements by PSU Banks. It is likely to ease the fresh capital requirement for them. As a result, the government may not have to inject fresh capital into the PSBs.

One time restructuring will keep the non-performing assets (NPAs) in control after the six months moratorium comes to an end in August. It will also reduce the provisioning requirement for the debt recast accounts.