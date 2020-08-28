Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 28th, 2020

#Teji: Centre presents two options to bridge the compensation gap

At the 41st GST Council meet on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave states two options to bridge the funding gap created due to economic losses caused by COVID-19.

Option 1: To provide a special window to states, in consultation with RBI, to provide the Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable rate of interest; this money can then be repaid after five years from the collection of cess.

Option 2: Entire GST compensation gap of Rs 235,000 crore of this year can be met by the states, in consultation with RBI.

#Mandi- Economic recovery to be slow and gradual: Axis Bank Chief

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank believe that the recovery in the economy will remain slow because of uneven recovery caused by an increase in supply and low consumer demand.

Chaudhry further said that the economy is currently operating at 70-75% of capacity and it is likely to return to pre-COVID-19 levels between the first and second quarters of next calendar year.