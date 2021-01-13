Teji Mandi: Retail inflation, Industrial production drop in December 2020 - What does it mean to the economy?

The industrial production and retail inflation data have come with a few signs for the economy. One indicates a positive trend, while the other one has negative implications. Broadly, they reflect upon the uneven recovery that the economy is witnessing.

Slump in mining and manufacturing leads to IIP contraction :

India's index of industrial production (IIP) contracted by 1.9% in November from 4.2% in October. The slump is the first one after a gap of two-months. It confirms that India's economic recovery remains patchy.

On a sectoral basis, mining and manufacturing productions were down 7.3% and 1.7%, respectively. Electricity production registered a strong growth of 3.5%.

The production of consumer durables fell marginally by 0.7%. And, the production of consumer non-durables and capital goods fell 0.7% and 7.1%, respectively. Production of infrastructure/construction rose marginally by 0.7%