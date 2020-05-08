Teji Mandi: Reliance Jio's Diwali and a labourer's misery

Labor law reforms: Greater good but at what expense?

In the fight against coronavirus, India's labor class has well and truly been at a receiving end. As if their hardships under the lockdown were not enough, the government is now utilizing the current crisis as an opportunity to accelerate the labor reforms.

India's stringent labor laws and trade union setup have always been a major impediment for foreign investors. Easing of labor laws has been a long impending demand from domestic industries as well. Strict labor laws are seen as a major factor, leaving Indian industries globally incompetent. It has also acted as a deterrent for global investors.

The matter has always been a political hot potato and all the previous attempts to reform have met with stiff resistance. However, given the current crisis where state governments are under acute pressure of streamlining their revenue, two major Indian states have now decided to take up this controversial issue head-on.

The Uttar Pradesh government has, in an ordinance, exempted state-based industries from the purview of all but three labor laws for the next three years. Following the footsteps, Madhya Pradesh has also granted 1,000 days' concession to its industries.

Both the states have introduced the ordinance in the pretext of protecting key industries from shutting down, encouraging new investments and to set up the new industrial infrastructure.

Key Takeaways:

The reform has come at a time when the unemployment rate in the country has spiked to 27.11% from under 7% level before the start of the pandemic in mid-March. There is no doubt that the current crisis provides an opportune moment to carry this long impending reform. However, one can only hope that it will not leave India's poor more vulnerable to exploitation.

Teji Picks of the day

Reliance Industries

ICICI Securities

Get Teji Picks and premium research insights for free by downloading the Teji Mandi app. Visit Teji Mandi to know more.