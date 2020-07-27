Teji Mandi Newsletter - Three things for investors to know today

1) Mandi for the Infrastructure Sector
The RBI has projected that the GNPA ratio of all scheduled commercial banks may increase from 8.5% to 12.5% by March 2021. It may escalate to 14.7% under very severe stress.
The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wants to see investments flowing in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy. However, given the doom scenario predicted in the financial stability report, that day seems to be far far away. Our take is Mandi for the infrastr
2) Mandi for the Banking Sector
Banking stocks came under pressure, given the grim scenario presented in RBI's financial stability report. The news of Aditya Puri, the managing director of HDFC Bank, selling a major chunk of his holdings in the bank grabbed the headlines.
3) Teji for Make in India Apps
The Indian government banned 47 more Chinese apps acting as Lite versions of the 59 apps banned last month. However, the list is yet to be released. The apps were found to be operating despite the ban via these versions. They have been taken down from application stores.
As per the reports, over 275 Chinese apps are under scrutiny for alleged violation of national security and citizen privacy. The latest list reportedly includes gaming app PUBG, AliExpress, ByteDance's Resso and ULike, another gaming app Ludo World and Xiaomi's Zili.
