Teji Mandi Market Closing – Moving on anticipation

Today's market movements may have surprised many. All expectations of the bulls not making an appearance fell flat, as every fall below 9,000 was fiercely bought. Healthy buying emerged in the Small & Midcap space as well.

Things seem to be getting interesting in the current juncture. The market, following the mantra - Old habits die hard, seems to be reacting ahead of its time. It seems like investors are currently pinning their hope on the COVID-19 stimulus package being prepared by the government.

At the same time, any disappointment on that can make things really choppy. Hence, retail investors are advised to not get carried away and wait for a meaningful dip before initiating fresh positions again.

For the record, the market witnessed all around buying today as Sensex gained 0.73% to close at 30,602.61 while Nifty closed just a shed below 9,000. NTPC (up 5.78%), Vedanta (up 5.22%), Hindalco (up 4.74%), ICICI Bank (up 4.48%) and Shree Cements (up 4.36%) were the major gainers while HCL Tech (down 3.97%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.90%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 3.65%) brought the market down.

Get Free Stock Picks and Insights daily from the Teji Mandi App. Download now - https://tejimandi.com