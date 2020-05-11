Teji Mandi Market Closing: Funding the growth through the debt

In the meanwhile, global brokerage house Morgan Stanley has shortlisted five stocks- Tata Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Torrent Pharma, Biocon and Muthoot Finance- for possible inclusion to its MSCI index.

Bharat Forge, Tata Power and M&M financial services are likely to be excluded from the MSCI India index while it could increase the weight of HDFC Life Insurance in its India index.

New borrowing plan: Not sufficient at first glance!

India has started preparing for life beyond lockdown as the economy opens up. With redundant tax collection the task of economic revival is daunting one.

In its response, the government has announced to increase its market borrowing program for FY21 by Rs 4.2 lakh crore. It is 54% more than the budgeted estimate. The move is expected to raise India's fiscal deficit to 5.8% of the GDP in FY21 as against 3.5% budgetary provision. It is, however, seen as a necessary evil by the corporates and got surprise backing of the major opposition party of the country.

A back of the envelope calculation suggests that even this increased borrowing may not be sufficient. It will merely fill the gap of lower tax collection and revenue deficit. The general consensus so far suggests that the government will have to borrow more to deliver the promised fiscal package.