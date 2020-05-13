Teji Mandi market closing: Banks get their major wish fulfilled

First tranche of the mega stimulus package turned out to be a blockbuster. It has been able to address the primary demand of the banking sector. With this, the expectations from the rest of the package have also skyrocketed.

Indian market welcomed the long-awaited fiscal stimulus with much cheer. However, eliminating the initial excitement, the market remained largely flat. Many traders also used the opportunity to book profits but every mild dip was ferociously bought into.

Market fell off the high but Sensex closed 2.03% up at 32,008.61 while Nifty gained 187 points to close at 9,383.55. Axis Bank (up 7.02%), Zee Entertainment (up 6.51%) and Larson & Toubro (up 6.28%) were the major gainers of the day while Nestle India (down 5,44%), Sun Pharma (down 2.49%) and Britannia (down 0.89%) were the major losers of the day.

The market was clearly waiting for the details of the package and going by the first tranche of it, the finance minister didn't disappoint. The mega Rs.20 lakh crore stimulus package, which works out to roughly 10% of the GDP, is among the most substantial in the world. Only the United States and Japan offered more lucrative packages at 13% and 21% of their respective GDP.