Teji Mandi: Jio dhan dhana dhan

A day of big bang announcements for sure. On Covid-19, the world finally got to hear what it wanted so badly. Back home, Jio continues to scale one frontier after another.

A new lease of life across the global market is felt after the encouraging signs on covid-19 vaccine. Markets zoomed as Moderna biotech's potential vaccine produced a robust immune response in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial.

The market reaction to vaccine once again proved that the cure of Covid-19 is the only tonic market is looking for. The Rest (Fed actions, Rate cuts, stimulus packages etc) are just fillers.

AGM bonanza:

RIL opened its AGM with a bang. If the capital raise in excess of Rs 2tn was not enough, now Google has also decided to join the bandwagon. While Google invested in Jio Platforms for 7.7% stake, interesting trivia from Forbes India claimed that RIL would be the world's 58th richest country right now.

Lockdown blues for telecom:

Telecom is among the only handful of industries that managed to deliver growth during the lockdown. However, it couldn't remain completely immune from the blow.

TRAI's subscriber data for March’20 shows some glimpses of the lockdown impact as the industry lost 29 lakh gross subscribers during the month. It had added 40-50 lakh monthly subscribers in Jan-Feb’2. Total gross subscriber base in March'20 reached 115.8 crore.

Bharti/VIL lost 13 lakh/64 lakh gross subscribers while RJio added 47 lakh gross subscribers. With 33.5% market share Jio has maintained its top position. With regards to the active subscribers though, Bharti remains #1 player with a market share of 31.9%.