Teji Mandi: How top four IT companies fared in the Financial Year 2020!

TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies, all the four large cap IT companies have announced their results and it’s time to find out who outperformed in the fourth quarter and financial year end 2020. While the quarter was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, revenue was aided by deal wins in the past quarters with margins being stable for all the companies.

Here’s how the top software service providers fared in the quarter ended December 2019.

HCL Tech only company to report ~10% revenue growth:

HCL Technologies is the only company which has reported double-digit revenue growth during the financial year ended on 31st March 2020 of 17% while TCS, Infosys and Wipro, on the other hand, reported single digit growth numbers. In constant currency (CC) terms too, HCL Technologies reported 16.7% growth on a YoY basis.