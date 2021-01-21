Teji Mandi: General insurance premium collection likely to moderate post-December

General insurance sector, after the sharp pick-up post lockdown, is showing signs of a slowdown. The trend in December remained positive with premium collection growing at 10% since last year. However, the numbers are moderating if compared with post lockdown months.

The premium collection in the motor segment has maintained positive momentum since September. But, the collections in the health, fire, and crop segments have moderated when compared to the lockdown months.

Positive momentum in Motor segment:

The improving demand for automobiles is reflecting in the insurance numbers as well. Motor premiums increased 14% YoY in December 2020. This is for the second month that it has gained good traction after a constant decline through the lockdown.

Despite the growing premium collection, the business has not yet recovered completely from non-business months of lockdown. Overall motor premiums for March-December 2020 (9MFY21) period is still down 6% when compared to the same period last year.