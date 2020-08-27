Teji Mandi: Frauds in banking system on the rise? Here is what RBI reports say

What's the solution?

The issue of financial frauds is not the one to be easily brushed aside. The involvement of bank staff in numerous fraud cases has pointed at compliance and supervisory related deficiencies within the banking system.

Apart from the need for strengthening the management, DK Mittal, former banking secretary also points at a need for banks to strengthen their recovery process. It is the general practice globally but unfortunately, Indian banks don’t put their best staff towards the recovery side and even boards do not regularly monitor it. It rules out the early chance of detection.

The loopholes in collateral loans also need to be addressed where collateralized properties are often registered in multiple names. A digital listing of statewide mortgaged properties could possibly rule out the possibility of multiple loans on a single property and curb the property-related frauds to a great extent.

Key takeaways:

The RBI's new rule on the opening of current accounts is also a great step in the direction of reducing fraud. The rule requires borrowers to open current accounts or cash-credit/overdraft accounts only with banks who have lent substantial loans to them. It will help the lender to maintain a holistic overview of the entity.

Financial fraud and corruption have been a bane for many developing countries where businesses and economies are yet to evolve. The onus remains equally on banks as well as RBI in India to tighten the process. It is an ongoing process to be developed over time. Hence, #Mandi outlook remains in the short run on RBI’s attempt of curbing the financial frauds.