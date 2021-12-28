Teji Mandi Explains: Will 2022 welcome IPOs with arms wide open?

Nobody could have imagined that 2021 would turn out to be a golden year for IPOs, given that the world was still recovering from the COVID-19 era. 63 IPOs were launched this year and raised a whopping Rs 1.18 lakh crore, the highest ever. Will this IPO frenzy repeat in 2022? Keep reading to know!

What Happened?

What we saw in 2021 is something that we did not witness in a very long time. In 2017, 38 companies were launched in the stock market via IPOs, which is nearly half of what we saw this year. The credit goes to new-age tech companies that stood in the limelight, receiving applause from the investors’ community. According to the EY IPO trends report, 2021 represented the best IPO year in India for proceeds in the last 20 years. The report also stated that in the main markets (BSE and NSE), there were 20 IPOs in Q4FY21 as compared to 10 in QFY20.

The main question now is, will IPOs see the same response in the new year 2022? Likely so.

How Does This Bother You?

If you are someone who is a stock market follower, then you must be aware that retail participation during the lockdown increased massively. Now, these new investors all flocked towards IPOs, a trend that is likely to follow into 2022. The biggest IPO that will mostly be released in two phases is LIC India. 2021 was a great beginning for the new-age tech and fintechs, but LIC’s opening will set the tone for all the big and small companies.

Next year is even more important because of the Omicron virus. Will the government announce a lockdown again, or will we live under a curfew? This will decide the fate of the market next year. However, investors can continue to celebrate the IPO exuberance because there are some promising companies about to enter from January onwards, like Delhivery, Byju’s, Ola, PhonePe and several more.

What Lies Ahead?

2022 will be the new age for technology startups. With so many big issues already lined up, a high momentum of IPOs is expected next year too. But the number of IPOs is unknown. As long as liquidity remains high and the economy is in a full swing, the momentum will sustain. Many well-known experts believe that 2022 could see a similar or even bigger fundraising. However, chances are that it would be challenging given the issue of inflation remains unsolved.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:24 PM IST