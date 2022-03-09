Teji Mandi Explains: Tata IPL ad sales all set to garner Rs 4,000 crores!

With a new title sponsor, a new playing format, and an increased number of teams, the Tata IPL is all set to take the cricket fans by stride. Read to know more!

All Sold Out!

In 2022, the IPL is all set to cross the Rs 4,000-crore mark in ad sales. Disney Star, the media rights holder of the league, has already sold 85% of the inventory on TV and an entire set of properties on video streaming service Disney+Hotstar.

With the introduction of two new teams, the number of matches has been increased from 60 to 74. This has also helped in achieving the ad sales milestone. The price for 10-second ad slots is said to be above a whopping Rs 14 lakhs!

A Long-List of Sponsors!

Marketing interest has emerged from various sectors such as consumer durables, paints, beverages, e-commerce, ed-tech, and fantasy gaming, to name a few.

The sponsors on Star Sports include Dream11, Byju’s, Tata Corporate, Swiggy, Phone Pe, Asian Paints, CRED, Meesho, Spotify, Pepsi, and Mondelez. On Disney+Hotstar, Dream11 is the co-presenting sponsor, whereas Tata and CRED are the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors. Zepto, Parle Agro, Ather Energy, Livspace, and Swiggy are the associate sponsors. More than 100 brands have already confirmed their involvement this season!

What’s In-Store For Investors?

According to Nitin Bawankule, the head of ad sales at Disney+Hotstar, IPL 2022 is going to be the biggest ever, both in terms of viewership and revenue!

With all eyes ready to be glued to the cricket league this summer, companies want no stone unturned in catching the attention of consumers.

Moreover, the IPL is a two-month-long event where companies can indulge in brand building, which might enable them to charge premium prices for their products, which in turn could prove beneficial to their investors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:37 PM IST