Teji Mandi Explains: Supreme Court order puts a speed breaker on India's 'Solar Dreams'

The growth of renewable energy in India has hit a major roadblock with a recent order from the Supreme Court. The apex court has ordered the companies operating in Rajasthan and Gujarat to shift their overhead power lines underground as they fall in the habitats of critically endangered birds.

The order, if implemented, would require the companies to go for a major overhaul and completely change the operational models of many projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The Consequences

Rajasthan and Gujarat are among the top five solar states in India with an installed capacity of 4,400 MW and 2,654 MW, respectively. Some of these projects are located in the habitats of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB). According to wildlife experts, only about 150 of these birds survive. While about 15% of them die each year from electrocution.

The order will have huge implications for the solar companies who operate their projects in these areas. As they will need to take all their overhead power lines underground in those areas.

As per an estimate, more than 2,500 kilometers of cables, including both high and low-voltage, have to be laid underground as per the court ruling at an estimated cost of Rs 22,000 crore. It could eventually lead to a tariff hike of 10-15% to recover the cost.