Teji Mandi Explains: Renewables - Will consolidating in favour of organised players help in achieving ambitious goals?

Adani Green Energy Limited, today signed share purchase agreements for the acquisition of 100% interest in SB Energy India from SoftBank Group (80%) and Bharti Group (20%). SB Energy India has a total renewable portfolio of 4,954 MW spread across four states in India, valuing it at an enterprise value of ~USD 3.5 billion.

The acquisition further affirms the trend of consolidation that is taking place in the renewable energy sector. The US-listed ReNew Power is also in the process of merging its business with RMG Acquisition Corp. II. The company has even formed a special purpose acquisition company for the same. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Now, with Adani Greens acquiring assets from another global giant, the renewable industry is slowly shifting in the hands of organised players. It will further accelerate India’s growing renewables market.