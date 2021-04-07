Teji Mandi Explains: QSRs - Emerging strong growth category within the organized food market

QSRs Outperforming Organized Food Industry

In 2020, the share of chained restaurants was 9% of the total food industry. The market share is bound to go up in the future for QSRs taken into consideration the pace of new store openings. All the leading QSRs like Dominos, Burger King, and McDonald’s have seen a temporary halt in their store expansion plans due to COVID. However, they remain aggressive with their expansion plans.

QSRs Fastest to Recover Post Lockdown

Post break out of COVID, there is a growing preference for hygiene among the diners. It made QSRs a natural choice for them. Hence, while the overall hotel and hospitality industry continues to remain under pressure, QSRs were the fastest to recover.

As per a report from Antique, Jubilant Foods managed to open more than 1,000 stores (out of 1300+ outlets) within 50 days of the lockdown. Westlife Developers has also opened 197 stores by May 2020 out of 304 stores of McDonald’s. It has extended delivery services of the 183 newly opened stores. Burger King has also opened 93% of its outlets as malls were allowed to be re-opened.