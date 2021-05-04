Teji Mandi Explains: Parle turns the table in FY21. Will Britannia be able to counter?

The Indian biscuit market offers huge growth potential. It is expected to reach the size of Rs 62,000 crore, from Rs 40,000 crore in 2020 - a 9% CAGR growth over the next 5 years.

An Edelweiss report suggests that per capita biscuit consumption in India has increased by 16% over the past five years. Yet, it is far behind developed economies like the US, UK, and Japan.

It offers huge growth opportunities to the branded players. Rising brand awareness and increasing spending power are the major boosters to that growth. However, the biscuit makers need to consider the regional and cultural complexities of India and customize their products in order to succeed..

The domestic biscuit market is dominated by leading brands like Britannia, Parle, and ITC. Parle derives a large portion of its revenue from Parle-G. The company has the largest volume share led by the Parle-G brand. Mid-premium and premium goods account for the majority of Britannia's sales. And ITC is also attempting to penetrate this segment.