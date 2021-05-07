Teji Mandi Explains: Gold Q4 trends -Strong global demand for jewellery, but investors lose interest in yellow metal

As per the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report, consumers across the globe spent heavily on gold during the January-March period. The report suggests two major trends that have emerged during the last quarter.

A) There was a sharp YoY increase in jewellery demand across the globe, dominated by India and China.

B) The gold lost its steam as an investment avenue across the globe.

Strong Consumer Demand Globally

There was a sharp YoY increase in jewellery demand in India as well as the rest of the world during the January-March period. Global jewellery demand was up 52.4% YoY to 477.4 tn. Chinese consumers were the major buyers of jewellery as the demand shot up by 211.8% YoY. India and China together formed 55-60% of global demand.

Despite the strong consumer demand, the gold lost its shine as an investment avenue. Due to the constant softening of gold prices, gold ETFs witnessed a major outflow. As a result, global gold demand was down 23% YoY and flat sequentially at 815.7 tn.