Teji Mandi Explains: Export space is expanding for India’s steel industry but domestic factors could play a spoilsport

In April 2021, Chinese steel exports remained strong for the second month in a row, the highest since December 2016. With 26% YoY growth, China exported 7.97mt steel in April. However, it was mainly on account of exporters rushing to avail the benefit of available rebates. In the meantime, China's steel imports have also continued to rise. It is an indication of strong domestic demand in China. Over January - April 2021, China's steel imports have jumped 17% YoY to 4.9mt.

However, this trend is highly unsustainable as China's new steel policy is set to impact the dynamics of the industry. China has withdrawn several export incentives in order to support the domestic industry. The exports are expected to come down significantly under the impact of it.

These new curbs will also decrease China's steel import as the majority of domestic production will have to find domestic buyers.