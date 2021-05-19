Teji Mandi Explains: Electricity demand remains strong in April

Electricity demand remained in strong momentum and grew by 39% YoY in April. However, looking from a pre-COVID-19 perspective, the growth was still flat. On a two-year CAGR basis, it was still at just 2%.

Strong Industrial Demand

Strong demand from industrial states led power demand to beat the trend and managed to remain in surplus despite the COVID-19 wave. As per an Edelweiss report, all regions reported 30% plus growth. Demand from industrial states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu witnessed major growth above ~40% on average.

Overall, electricity generation also grew by 38% with thermal growing at 55%. Thermal continues to be a major source of electricity production in India, with 235 GW of installed capacity out of the overall capacity of 382 GW of electricity generation. The contribution of renewables is also increasing in India's overall energy mix with an installed capacity of 94 GWs. While contributions from other fuel sources like nuclear and hydro have continued to decline.