Teji Mandi Explains: Demand slows down for commercial realtors amid second wave of COVID-19. Will it interrupt the bull run?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, companies are delaying their leasing decisions as the return of employees is postponed further. It has dented the demand for office space between the January-March period (Q1CY21).

As per an Edelweiss report, demand for office space declined by 44% to 3.6 msf (million square feet) in Q1CY21. And, new construction work was also affected as new supply came down by 14% at 10.9 msf on a quarterly basis.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerged as the pick of the markets in terms of demand as well as supply. Kolkata was the only other market where demand increased. All the other major markets including MMR, NCR, Chennai, and Pune witnessed a sharp decline in demand.