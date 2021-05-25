Teji Mandi Explains: Commodity upcycle unlikely to have significant impact on Nifty earnings

As commodity prices continue to rise, there is no sign of inflation cooling off in the near future. The central banks across the world are likely to continue avoiding this for now. But if this trend sustains even in CY22, this is likely to pose a serious concern for monetary policymakers.

India has seen a very limited impact of inflation so far. Food prices have managed to remain stable despite the sharp rise in global food inflation. The share of industrial metals is also low at ~10% in computing the wholesale price index (WPI). Hence, it will have a minimum impact on overall inflation.

India has also benefited from the stable crude prices in the international market. Nevertheless, the situation could start turning very favourable for India if fuel prices also start rising.