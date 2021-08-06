Teji Mandi Explains | Abolishing retro tax - What does it mean to the Centre and companies?

India has taken a major step towards abolishing the retro tax nine years after it came into existence. Pertaining to this matter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha.

The retro tax was introduced in 2012. Under its provisions, the Indian government started asking international companies which had acquired assets of Indian companies before 2012 to pay huge amounts as tax.

The decisions didn't go down well with MNCs, who started filing cases against the government in the international court.

Cairn Energy and Vodafone are the major beneficiaries of India's decision to abolish the retro tax. Under this law, the government demanded Rs 14,200 crore as tax from Vodafone, including a principal tax of Rs 7,990 crore. The ill effects of retro tax came into the limelight recently after Cairn Energy started to seize Indian assets overseas.

What is Cairn's Case?

In 2015, the Indian government found out about the profits that Cairn Energy made in 2006 by reorganising its India business. The company was slapped with a tax of Rs 10,247 crore based on the provisions of retrospective legislation.

Upon refusal to pay the demanded taxes, the government went on to seize Cairn's assets in India and sell it off to recover the tax.

The company had filed a case against the Indian government in the international court of arbitration at the Hague and went on to win it. The court asked the Indian government to pay up to $1.4 billion. But when that demand was not met, Cairn filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York to seize assets of Air India to recover the amount.

Abolishment of Retro Tax: What Does it Mean?

India's decision to amend the existing law has come after the French tribunal’s decision last month. It ordered the freezing of around 20 properties belonging to the Indian government.

Abolishment of Retro tax will come as a huge relief to companies like Cairn Energy and Vodafone. They would be expecting the government to withdraw their demand for taxes and bring the long-standing legal dispute to an end.

Closing Comments

Considering that the economy is attempting to recover after COVID-19, it requires the consistent flow of FDI into the country. The government's decision of backtracking on retro tax will send an important message that the government is committed to protecting its interests.

It is also important for India to project itself as an investment-friendly nation if it wants to emerge as an alternative to China.