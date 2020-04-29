Teji Mandi - Axis Bank: What's cooking behind the doors?

Subtitle: Axis Bank's earnings result is a major indication of the rot that the Indian banks are staring at. The bank reported a loss, despite a 17% YoY growth in operating profits.
Axis has had to increase its provisions by 2.8x YoY to Rs 7,730 crore in a quarter. These provisions are made for bad loans and as a contingency for the Covid-19 impact over the coming year.
The cumulative provisions now stand at 1.3% of the loans for disbursed by the bank. The ‘below investment grade’ book has also increased by 20bps QoQ to 1.1% of loans while credit cost is likely to shoot up in the coming quarters, impacting the net interest margin of the bank.
Key takeaway:
An increased retail portfolio, as a part of the overall loan mix, has helped Axis bank improve its asset quality over the last couple of years. However, the corporate loan book continues to remain a major pain point. In the last quarter, net slippage was high at 3% of loans with the majority of contributions coming from the corporate segment.
The management has also indicated that ~25% of loans have opted for the shutdown induced moratorium facility. Axis Bank’s corporate portfolio is expected to remain under constant watch for further slippages.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)