 Tejas Networks Receives Purchase Order Worth ₹7,492 Cr For BSNL’s Pan India Network
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTejas Networks Receives Purchase Order Worth ₹7,492 Cr For BSNL’s Pan India Network

Tejas Networks Receives Purchase Order Worth ₹7,492 Cr For BSNL’s Pan India Network

The company won this order after successfully completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
Tejas Networks Receives Purchase Order Worth ₹7,492 Cr For BSNL’s Pan India Network | Image: Tejas Networks (Representative)

Tejas Networks Limited on Tuesday announced that it has executed a Master Contract for supply, support and annual maintenance services of its Radio Access Network (the “RAN”) equipment for BSNL’s Pan-India 4G/5G network, with Tata Consultancy Services Limited, through an exchange filing.

As a part of this contract, the Company received a Purchase Order from TCS for Rs 7,492 crore (approx. USD 900 million) to supply its latest 4G/5G RAN equipment for approximately 100,000 sites, which will be executed during the calendar years 2023 and 2024. The company won this order after successfully completing extensive trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.

Anand Athreya, CEO and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, “We are delighted to be selected as the sole supplier of 4G/5G RAN equipment for one of the largest mobile networks in the world. Our cutting-edge portfolio of baseband and radio products will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards. This also furthers our mission to create India’s first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings.”

Arnob Roy, COO and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, “We are proud to be a member of the TCS consortium that has put the country on the world map in a highly competitive, deep-technology segment. We are committed to collaborating with our consortium partners to ensure a best-in-class service experience for BSNL subscribers, both consumers and businesses, around the country.”

Dr. Kumar N. Sivarajan, CTO of Tejas Networks said, “Our state-of-the-art 4G/5G RAN products were subjected to rigorous field testing by BSNL for nearly eighteen months before being chosen for this large scale commercial deployment. This win is a true testament to the engineering excellence and innovation prowess of our R&D team that successfully developed and delivered an industry-leading product in a complex technology area in record time.”

Read Also
Tejas Networks Allots Over 3 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uno Minda Commissions Two New Plants For Manufacturing Of EV Components And Systems

Uno Minda Commissions Two New Plants For Manufacturing Of EV Components And Systems

Aurobindo Pharma Arm Eugia Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Icatibant Injection

Aurobindo Pharma Arm Eugia Pharma Receives USFDA Approval For Icatibant Injection

SBFC Finance Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium

SBFC Finance Shares Debut With Nearly 44% Premium

Aptech MD and CEO, Dr. Anil Pant Passes Away After Going On Leave Due To Health Reasons

Aptech MD and CEO, Dr. Anil Pant Passes Away After Going On Leave Due To Health Reasons

IndiGo Shares Drop 4% After Rs 4,837 Cr Share Sale Via Block Deal

IndiGo Shares Drop 4% After Rs 4,837 Cr Share Sale Via Block Deal