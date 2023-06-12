Tejas Networks Deploys Ultra Converged Broadband Solution For Tata Tele Business Services | Image: Tejas Networks (Representative)

Tejas Networks today announced that it has deployed its TJ1400 family of carrier-class Fiber-to-the-x (FTTx) and Packet Switching Network (PTN) solutions to deliver high-speed fiber connectivity services to businesses across the country for Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), the company announced today through an exchange filing.

TTBS is a digital solutions provider offering a portfolio of data, voice and managed services to Enterprises.

“We are pleased that TTBS has selected Tejas for their access network modernization project. This win is a testament to our emergence as a world-class enterprise access & metro vendor of choice among telecom service providers seeking to deliver high-quality and ultra-reliable communications experience to their subscribers," said Arnob Roy, COO & Executive Director of Tejas Networks.

“Our field proven TJ1400 product will allow TTBS to address the growing demand for enterprise connectivity and enhanced customer experience. We thank TTBS for reposing their faith in Tejas once again and we look forward to exploring further synergies to enhance end-customer delight," said Yogesh Verma, Vice President of Sales at Tejas Networks.

Tejas Network Ltd Shares

The shares of Tejas Network on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 710, down by 0.86 percent.