Tejas Networks Announces Allotment Of 73,808 Equity Shares As ESOP

Tejas Network on Tuesday through an exchange filing announced the allotment of 73,808 equity shares pursuant to exercise of Stock Options by Eligible Employees/Senior Management/KMP under the respective Stock Option Plans.

The equity shares were alloted as:

i) 3,219 equity shares under Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014.

ii) 219 equity shares under Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2014-A.

iii) 7,571 equity shares under Tejas Networks Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2016 (Exercise price Rs 85)

iv) 21,777 equity shares under Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2017.

v) 41,022 equity shares under Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2022.

With this allotment, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands increased to ₹1,69,69,90,960 divided into 16,96,99,096 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each from Rs 1,69,62,52,880 divided into 16,96,25,288 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each.

The shares of Tejas Network on Tuesday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 846, up by 0.93 percent.

