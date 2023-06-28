Tejas Networks Allots Over 3 Lakh Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks on Tuesday allotted 3,02,787 shares to eligible employees/ senior management/ KMP as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were allocated under different Stock Option Plans.

175 shares were allotted under Tejas Networks Employees Stock Option Plan 2014 and 2,89,337 were under Plan 2014-A. While 2,980 shares were allocated under the Tejas Network Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 for an exercise price of Rs 85, 2,000 shares were allotted for an exercise price of Rs 110. The remaining 8,295 shares were given under the Tejas Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2017.

The paid-up share capital of the company increased to Rs 1,69,57,03,580 consisting of 16,95,70,358 shares from the earlier Rs 1,69,26,75,710 consisting of 16,92,67,571 shares.

Tejas Networks shares

The shares of Tejas Networks on Wednesday at 1:08 pm IST were at Rs 729, up by 1.06 per cent.

