Technology and developing infra will create jobs in Agri sector: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar | Photo Credit: ANI

The government is focusing on technology and developing infrastructure in the farm sector, which would create job opportunities in villages for educated youth, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Besides creating job opportunities, it will also benefit farmers and help find a permanent solution to make farmers prosperous and modernise agriculture, he said, while delivering the concluding episode of a series of lectures organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The series, which started on March 17 2021, had a total 75 lectures on various topics delivered by experts, eminent scientists, policymakers, spiritual leaders, motivational speakers and successful entrepreneurs, an official statement said.

Tomar, in his lecture, said the Centre has launched several schemes to ensure the farm sector gets full support, and the work is going on with the cooperation of the state governments.

He also mentioned that Indian agriculture should emerge as the world leader by Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal (Centenary Year of Indian Independence).

"The government is working to increase the application of technology in the agriculture sector and develop infrastructure in each village, which will create employment opportunities in the agriculture sector and attract the educated youth in the villages," he said.

Technology and infrastructure will benefit the farmers as well as improve the agriculture sector, he added.

The agriculture minister further said the state governments, farmers and scientists are engaged to achieve the goal of doubling farmers' income, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ICAR is also playing the leading role in this regard, he said and added that in the recent past there has been a different type of competition among farmers as to how to increase the income, and the corporate sector also realised that their contribution to agriculture should rise.

