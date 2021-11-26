TechEagle partners with Govt of Meghalaya for medicine delivery via drones

TechEagle – a Gurugram-based DeepTech startup drone is building Drone logistic Airline has partnered with Goverment of Meghalaya and Smart Village Movement (SVM) to carry out India’s first hybrid e-VTOL Drone delivery of lifesaving medicines.

The collaboration is aimed at transforming the healthcare supply chain for hard-to-reach population.

How it works

Complete Flight (Nongstoin District Hospital to Maweit PHC):

1. Doctor at Nongstoin district hospital gives the medicine box to TechEagle team to load inside the Drone.

2. Upon successful loading of the medicine into the drone bay, TechEagle’s e-VTOL Drone AquilaX2 took off from Nongstoin District Hospital vertically like a helicopter and converted automatically into fixed wing (like passenger aircraft) mode upon reaching the mission height.

3. Drone cruises complete aerial distance of 25km at 90kmph speed to reach Maweit PHC.

4. As soon as it reaches to landing point at Maweit PHC, converted itself back to rotary wing mode to land vertically like a helicopter.

5. TechEagle team unloaded the package and handed over the medicine box to doctor at Maweit PHC.

TechEagle’s e-VTOL Aquila X2 delivers the lifesaving drugs successfully to a 25km distance in less than 25 minutes, according to press release. Drones have potential to improve lives of 18,50,000 citizens of Meghalaya.

Conard K Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya, “The technology has been used for a very good cause. We look forward to use the technology in the long run. Today we have used it for healthcare and in future hopefully will be able to use this in agriculture and other allied sectors.”

Vikram Singh Meena, Founder and CEO of TechEagle said, “We have reduced delivery time from 4 hours to 25 minutes.”

TulenamLaloo, Project Lead, - Healthcare at Smart Village Movement, Berkely Haas, said, “The use of drone-based deliveries in healthcare is a promising means to augment supply chain management and support last-mile access. Meghalaya and other North-Eastern states would immensely benefit from its application, considering the unique terrain.”

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:35 PM IST