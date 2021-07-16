Healthtech startup Meddo expands to Bangalore; to launch 200 full service medical centres by year-end

Meddo Health, a tech start-up that transforms OPD clinics into fully digitised medical service centres, today announced its entry in Bangalore.

With the recent closure of Pre-series A funding of 6 million, Meddo is bullish and plans to expand its presence and offerings. It will be launching 20 fully branded and digitised medical centres within the first month of the launch and is targeting to scale up to 200 clinics by the end of the year, according to a press release.

Talking about the expansion plans, Saurabh Kochhar, Founder and CEO, Meddo, said, “We will focus on Central and South Bangalore and launch approximately 200 clinics within the 1st six months of operations within the city. Depending on the uptake by the consumer, clinicians, and allied stakeholders, we will plan the second phase of expansion to more remote corners of the city and beyond. Our aim is to expand to top 10 cities of the country within the next two years.”

Over the next few months, Meddo plans to launch a digital marketing campaign to announce its entry in Bangalore and will initiate a dialogue with diverse medical stakeholders within the city including doctors, diagnostic chains, technology solution providers and more. To celebrate the milestone, Meddo plans to announce a consumer offer centred around it which encourages behaviour change from being reactive towards one’s healthcare needs to be more proactive and embracing the power of preventive healthcare.